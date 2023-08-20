Passenger flow in Georgian airports increases by 41.1% in Q2 2023 - Georgian Statistics Office

20 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian airports served more than 1.4 million passengers in the second quarter of 2023, which is an increase by 41.1 percent compared to the same period of last year, data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Geostat said 65,000 passengers were transported by Georgian air service and the passenger turnover value amounted to 147.6 million passenger kilometres, representing a 69.5 percent increase compared to 2022.

In Q2 of 2023, 96.7 percent of passenger flow in Georgian airports came out from regular flights, the Office noted, adding a total of 6,100 flights had been executed from Georgia, which is an increase by 32.6 percent as compared with the last year’s figures.

The volume of cargo transported by air amounted to 10,300 tons in the second quarter of this year, with turnover constituting 16.7 million ton-kilometres, which decreased compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz