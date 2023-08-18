Uzbekistan and Israel discuss issues of cooperation in electric power sector

18 August 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of our country in Tel Aviv organized online negotiations between representatives of the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and Deputy Director Generals of the Israeli Electricity Company (IEC) Yitzhak Balmas and Tamar Fekler, Azernews reports, Kun.uz.

IEC was founded in 1923 (99% owned by the Israeli government). Currently, IEC produces 75% of Israel’s electricity.

During the meetings, the issues of establishing interaction between the structures responsible for the production of electricity and its delivery to the consumer, attracting the advanced Israeli experience of Israel to Uzbekistan, and expanding the range of exports to this country were discussed. The Israeli side was provided with detailed information on the reforms and projects being implemented in the energy sector of Uzbekistan, as well as a presentation of the country’s electrical industry.

A number of agreements were reached at the meeting. Among other things, special attention was paid to the measures taken in our republic to participate in relevant tenders in order to initiate a dialogue between the ministries of energy of Uzbekistan and Israel and online communication of specialists in this field, as well as to export electrical products from Uzbekistan to the Israeli market.

