Türkiye nabs 2 YPG/PKK terrorists on border with Syria

17 August 2023 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

At least two PKK/YPG terrorists were nabbed while trying to cross into Türkiye from Syria, according to security forces, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

Acting on a tip-off that a group of terrorists would attempt to enter Türkiye from Syria, security forces arrested two terrorists in the Suruc district of southeastern Sanliurfa province.

Judicial proceedings have been initiated against the terrorists.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

---

