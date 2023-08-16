Health tourism sector shareholders gather in Istanbul

16 August 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Shareholders in the health tourism sector from Türkiye and Arab nations are gathering in Istanbul on Wednesday for a two-day industry exhibition, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Organized by Turkish-Arab Countries Business Association (TURAB), the first Expo Health Tourism in the metropolis seeks to boost international cooperation in the industry and improve Türkiye's sector infrastructure.

TURAB's chairman, Sabuhi Attar, said there should be more cooperation between Türkiye and Arab countries.

He underlined the importance of the health sector for cooperation, noting that Türkiye is a "leading country" in the industry.

Attar pointed out that 1.2 million tourists received healthcare services in Türkiye last year and added that this figure is expected to reach 1.8 million in 2023.

Ahmed ElSobky, Egypt's deputy minister of health and population, emphasized the historical relations between Türkiye and Arab nations.

Türkiye has a significant position in the health sector and serves as a model for Arab countries, he said.

---

