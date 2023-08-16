UK, Spain, Netherlands Georgia’s top investing countries in 2022

16 August 2023 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

The United Kingdom, Spain and the Netherlands were the major foreign direct investor countries in Georgia in the past year, the National Statistics Office of Georgia said on Tuesday in its adjusted data, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The body released data that showed investors from the UK led the statistics with $437mln, or 20.8 percent of the total investments, with Spain second with $360.5mln, or 17.2 percent, and the Netherlands in third with $196.2mln, or 9.4 percent.

Overall, foreign direct investmets in Georgia totalled $2.09 billion last year, a figure that was 1.7 times higher compared to 2021 and up 4.9 percent from the preliminary data of 2022.

The statistics office said the largest share of FDI was allocated in the financial and insurance activities sector and totalled $538 million (25.6 percent). The real estate sector was second with $366.5 million (17.5 percent), followed by the water supply and sewage infrastructure with $197.2 million (9.4 percent).

