Milk production increases, meat and egg production decreases in Georgia - statistics office

16 August 2023 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

Milk production across Georgia increased by 5.6 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2023, reaching 206.0 million litres, while meat production decreased by 8.2 percent y/y and equalled 17,300 tonnes, the National Statistics Office said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The figures came as part of preliminary data released by the body, which showed egg production had also decreased by 5.3 percent y/y and stood at 161.4 million pieces in the reporting period.

The statistics also show the number of bovine animals reached 929,700 (-5.6%y/y), of which the total number of dairy cows and buffaloes was 446,500 (-2%y/y).

The number of pigs stood at 161,800 (-21.2%y/y), with the number of poultry increased by 0.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and equalling 10.9 million.

