Crime falls by 5.4% in 2023 in Italy

17 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

In total 1,228,454 crimes were reported in Italy in the first seven months of 2023, according to figures released by the interior ministry on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

This represents of decrease of 5.46% over the same period in 2022. The number of reported homicides remained stable at 195, the ministry said. However, the number of murders attributed to organised crime fell by 36.36%.

Femicides fell by 7.79% to 71, of which 57 were perpetrated within the family including 35 by an intimate partner or former intimate partner.

In the reporting period armed robberies stood at 15,486 and thefts at 554,975), a slight increase over 2022. In total 434,940 people were reported to police, of whom 86,543 were arrested. This compares with 490,097 people reported and 90,451 arrested in the same period in 2022.

---

