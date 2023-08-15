Georgian tourism body hosting Indian journalists in promotion of visitor attractions

15 August 2023 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Journalists from leading Indian publications are visiting Georgia’s tourist sites in the latest promotion effort of the country’s visitor attractions by the Georgian National Tourism Administration, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The GNTA said on Tuesday the visiting journalists had been hosted in the capital Tbilisi to introduce them to the city's historical sights, before also visiting the western city of Kutaisi and the resort of Tskaltubo.

They will also travel to norther-western Georgia's highland town of Mestia to visit Hatsvali, a sports and recreational destination, and Latali, another location in the Svaneti region.

Introductions to local culture, adventure tourism attractions, mountain and health resorts and Georgian cuisine are all on the agenda of the visit.

I was in Georgia for the first time five years ago. I really like the architecture of Old Tbilisi, especially the old balconies, sulphur baths and churches. I am very attracted to your culture, cuisine and of course wine”, one of the tour participants said.

Following the visit, the journalists will promote Georgia’s tourism potential through articles for New Indian Express and Deccan Herald, with the GNTA noting the reports would introduce the country’s tourist attractions to “millions of readers and social media users”.

The Administration also said the tour aimed to increase tourist flows from India following the launch of three weekly direct flights between Delhi and Tbilisi last week.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz