Outflow of remittances from Kyrgyzstan exceeds $257 mln for 6 months

16 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

In June of this year, individuals transferred USD 32.4 million from Kyrgyzstan to other countries. Such data is provided by the National Bank, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

The main part was sent to Russia - USD 30.5 million, or 94.1%. USD 0.3 million to Kazakhstan and USD 0.4 million to other CIS countries.

The outflow to non-CIS countries in May amounted to USD 1.2 million. Of these, 0.7 million were sent to Turkey, 0.5 million to other states.

For the six months of 2023, the volume of money transfers from the Kyrgyz Republic amounted to USD 256.84 million, which is 29% less than in the same period in 2022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz