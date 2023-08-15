Turkiye MFA releases statement regarding Lachin road

15 August 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye is following the long-term discussions regarding the Lachin road and understands Azerbaijan's legitimate concern about this issue, said the Turkish Ministry of Defense's statement, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

Turkiye has been closely following the long-standing debate on the Lachin road and understands Azerbaijan's legitimate concerns on this issue. Unfortunately, these concerns, which Azerbaijan has loudly voiced for a long time, have not been taken into account and as a result, Azerbaijan has taken measures that it considers appropriate within its sovereign rights.

Turkiye believes that there is no basis for criticizing Azerbaijan with regard to the Lachin route. The fact that medical passages on the Lachin road, as well as other routes suitable for the transport of large amounts of material, are now provided for, shows that the Azerbaijani side is making its best endeavors in good faith.

We expect Armenia to avoid provocative steps, to recognize the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, to support the use of "Aghdam-Khankendi" and other alternative ways to meet the needs of the Armenian population in Garabagh, and to support efforts to reintegrate the Armenian population of Azerbaijan.

Turkiye believes that in order to ensure peace and stability in the region, the territorial integrity, sovereignty and humanitarian efforts of friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan should be supported and actions that exacerbate the situation should be avoided.

---

