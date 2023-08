14 August 2023 18:40 (UTC+04:00)

The passengers of the minibus that crashed on the Gyumri-Yerevan highway were returning from a trip to Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The minibus belonged to the travel company "Hamshen Tour" and carried a group from Western Armenia.

As a result of the accident, 11 people died, and 5 people are in intensive care.

