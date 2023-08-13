China vows 'forceful measures' over Taiwan VP's US visit

13 August 2023 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

China has vowed "resolute and forceful measures" over a weekend trip by Taiwan Vice President William Lai to the United States, Azernews reports, citing TRT Word.

"China is closely following the development of the situation and will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity," an unnamed spokesperson for the foreign ministry said on Sunday in a statement published online.

Lai - the frontrunner in Taiwan's presidential elections next year - is officially making only transit stops in the US en route to and from Paraguay, where he will attend the inauguration of president-elect Santiago Pena.

He is expected to continue to Paraguay, then stop in San Francisco on his way back.

Taiwan is claimed by China, which has vowed to take the island democracy one day - by force, if necessary - and ramped up political and military pressure.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz