12 August 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Pakistani newspaper "Parliament Times" has recently published an article headlined "Armenia Trying to Tarnish Image of Pakistan by Unleashing Propaganda". The article claims that Armenia is trying to damage Pakistan's reputation by spreading false information about the country, Azernews reports, citing Parliament Times.

The article states that Armenia has been using its diplomatic channels to spread false information about Pakistan, including allegations of human rights violations, religious persecution, and political instability. It further claims that Armenia has been using its media outlets to spread these false claims in an effort to discredit Pakistan.

The article also cites a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Office, which states that Armenia's attempts to tarnish Pakistan's image are "unacceptable" and "unfounded". The statement further states that Pakistan is committed to protecting its citizens' rights and will continue to do so.

The article also mentions that the Armenian government has been accused of using its diplomatic channels to spread false information about other countries in the region, including Azerbaijan and Turkiye. It further states that Armenia's actions are in violation of international law and could lead to further tension in the region.

Finally, the article concludes by stating that Pakistan is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region and will continue to do so despite Armenia's attempts to tarnish its image.

