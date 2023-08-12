Advanced methods of Chinese medicine to be introduced in Uzbekistan

12 August 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

To prepare for the Medical Forum “Uzbekistan – the People’s Republic of China”, which will be held in October this year in Tashkent, to determine the prospects for bilateral cooperation, a trip of a group of doctors from Uzbekistan to the Chinese Medicine Hospital at Shenyang Medical University of China was organized, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

Members of the delegation, consisting of employees of the Republican Specialized Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics, got acquainted with modern medicine in China.

The prospects for bilateral cooperation were discussed during the trip, and its specific directions were identified. The issue of conservative and surgical treatment of joint diseases was prioritized. The goal was set – the introduction of non-traditional methods of Chinese medicine.

On the second day of the trip, a meeting was organized with the leadership of the Shenyang Medical University of China. It was noted that based on the memorandum signed with the Tashkent Medical Academy, it is necessary to accelerate the work on the exchange of masters and specialists. It was emphasized that more than 60 students from Uzbekistan are currently studying at the university.

At the meeting, members of the delegation got acquainted with the university’s activities.

An agreement was reached between the Republican Specialized Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics and the Chinese Medicine Hospital on the exchange of experience and information, the training of specialists in advanced training courses, and master classes. Chinese specialists were invited to Uzbekistan to participate in the medical forum “Uzbekistan – the People’s Republic of China”.

