Uzbekistan increases grain cultivation

10 August 2023 23:05 (UTC+04:00)

In January-June 2023, 5.4 million tons of grain crops were cultivated in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, this is more by 7.3% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

Fergana took the lead among the regions in the cultivation of grain crops. Its share in the total volume of grain crops exceeded 12%.

In addition, a high share of production was recorded in Surkhandarya (11.8%), Kashkadarya (11.3%), Andijan (9.0%), Samarkand (8.3%) and Jizzakh (8.2%) regions.

The Republic of Karakalpakstan (2.1%) and Navoi region (3.6%) had a relatively low share in the total volume of grain cultivation.

---

