Pisa celebrates Leaning Tower's 850th 'birthday'

10 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Pisa is celebrating the 850th 'birthday' of its famous Leaning Tower on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The first stone of the iconic monument was laid on August 9, 1173.

The celebrations will include free entry to all the monuments in Pisa's Piazza del Duomo, except the Tower which is being lit up and will be closed for security reasons, from 20.30 until 24.00.

There will also be a free concert by Iranian pianist Ramin Bahrami featuring pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Brahms and Chopin.

A series of initiatives are planned over the next 12 months to mark the Tower's 850th anniversary.

---

