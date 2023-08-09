Number of flights of foreign airlines to Uzbekistan doubled in 5 years

9 August 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Compared to 2018, the number of flights operated by foreign airlines to Uzbekistan has doubled, making up 49% of the total number of international flights, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

According to the Ministry of Transport, today, August 9, the Iranian airline Qeshm Air is expected to start regular flights from Tehran to Tashkent. Flights will be carried out every Wednesday.

Azal Airways is also resuming regular flights on the Baku-Samarkand-Baku route. Flights are made every Thursday.

This year, the number of flights has increased to almost 800 per week.

