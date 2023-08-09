Uzbekistan, South Korean discuss cooperation in field of education

9 August 2023 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held at the Embassy of Uzbekistan with the Director of the Department of Global Educational Policy of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Korea Lee Hejin and the Deputy Director of the Department for International Cooperation in Education Chan Yonghin, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

During the meeting, implementation of the agreements reached earlier between the two countries was discussed, in particular, concrete steps were considered for their implementation, including issues related to holding the 2nd forum of the rectors of Uzbekistan and South Korea in Seoul and creating the necessary conditions for students studying in two countries, as well as the prospects for the activation of academic exchange programs.

Special attention was paid to the participation of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of Uzbekistan and other relevant organizations in the Global Education and Innovation Summit (GEIS), which will be held in Seoul on September 20-21. The event is aimed at the exchange of innovative experience in the field of education of the countries of the world and cooperation in the field of digital transformation of education. In addition, within the framework of GEIS, it is planned to hold an Educational Technologies Fair, where about 500 stands will be organized for 250 participants, as well as other useful events such as AI tutorials, IR pitching, and venture consulting.

Parallel sessions of the summit will also include an Official Development Assistance (ODA) forum for policy makers from developing countries and an Asian Education Technology Summit for entrepreneurs seeking greater opportunities in Asia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz