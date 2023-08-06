Several children among dead in tragic landslide in Georgia’s western Shovi resort - Defence Minister

6 August 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze on Sunday said several children were among the victims of the disaster in the western municipality of Oni, after a landslide killed at least 18 in the Shovi resort on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his comments to the media, Burchuladze once again sent his condolences to the families of the deceased and said it was “very emotional” to be at the site of the disaster.

Burchuladze stressed the Defence Forces had completed mobilisation and were involved in the disaster relief efforts, with about 100 units of heavy equipment also working in the disaster zone.

The Defence Ministry said the Defence Forces “actively” continued working in the landslide-affected area and noted a pedestrian bridge was installed, allowing the military personnel and rescuers to explore the epicentre of the disaster.

Along with the military personnel of the Eastern and Western Commands, engineering units and logistics support command with heavy equipment and special equipment, as well as the 102nd Territorial Defence Battalion of the National Guard, are also involved in the search and rescue operations.

---

