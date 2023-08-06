Train derails killing at least 15 people in Pakistan

6 August 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

At least 15 people have been killed after a train travelling between two of Pakistan’s largest cities derailed, Azernews reports, citing Metro.

The Hazara Express was taking passengers from Karachi to Rawalpindi when 10 cars left the tracks near the town of Nawabshah, officials said.

A further 50 people were injured in the crash.

Senior railway officer Mahmoodur Rehman Lakho said rescue crews had taken those people to the nearby Peoples Hospital in Nawabshah.

Mohsin Sayal, another railway officer, said train traffic has been suspended on the main line as repair trains have been dispatched to the scene.

Alternative travel arrangements and medical care will be made available for the train’s passengers who survived the derailment, he added.

Karachi is the most populous city in Pakistan while Rawalpindi, located close to the capital Islamabad, is the fourth-largest.

Nawabshah is situated closer to Karachi in the long train journey from the south of the country to the north.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz