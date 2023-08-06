Turkish presidential advisor condemns attacks against Quran in Denmark

6 August 2023 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Presidential advisor and Ambassador Akif Cagatay Kilic on Saturday condemned attacks against the Quran in Denmark, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"The desecration of holy books is a cruel manifestation of intolerance and disrespect, and these attacks can never be explained by freedom of thought and thought," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter

Kilic noted Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's recent remarks, saying he emphasized the call to prevent the attacks.

"Our greatest wish is to take the necessary measures to end these attacks as soon as possible and to ensure that such incidents do not happen again," said Kilic.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz