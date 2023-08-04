Russian and Turkish Deputy Foreign Ministers discuss situation around grain deal

4 August 2023 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin had a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Burak Akcapar discussing the situation around the grain deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The conversation took place on Wednesday at the initiative of the Turkish side.

"An exchange of views took place on the situation around the Black Sea initiative to export Ukrainian food after its completion following the failure to implement the Russia-UN memorandum on normalizing the supply of domestic agricultural products to world markets," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, Vershinin also had a conversation with Secretary-General of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan.