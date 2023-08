In blow to terrorist PKK, Turkish military seizes thousands of weapons, pieces of ammunition

4 August 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

A large cache of weapons and ammunition belonging to the terrorist group PKK was seized across the border at hideouts in northern Iraq, Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry announced on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the ministry said a search and sweep operation in northern Iraq had resulted in the seizure of 10,800 pieces of AK-47 infantry ammunition, 720 pieces of 7.62 mm PKMS machine gun ammunition, 120 pieces of DShK heavy machine gun ammunition, and 11 DShK heavy machine gun barrels.

Turkish security forces also seized eight hand grenades, one DShK heavy machine gun tripod, two DShK heavy machine gun bodies, and one DShK heavy machine gun control handle, as well as four AK-47 infantry rifle buttstocks.

PKK terrorists often hide out at bases in northern Iraq and plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.​​​​​​​

