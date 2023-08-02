Georgian central bank decreases refinancing rate to 10.25 percent

2 August 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The National Bank of Georgia on Wednesday decreased the refinancing rate by 0.25 percentage points to 10.25 percent after monitoring developments in the domestic economy and financial markets, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The NBG said annual inflation had dropped to 0.6 percent in June and was aided by a declining trend in prices of oil and raw food commodities on global markets, with international shipping prices also dropping to pre-pandemic levels.

The strict domestic monetary policy and low inflation expectations allowed for further reduction in inflation, the institution added.

It also said inflation risks remained high despite the “positive dynamics”, noting uncertainty in commodities markets was being worsened by the current “heated geopolitical situation”.

“Along with external risks, domestic economic developments remain noteworthy in terms of inflationary pressure. In particular, economic growth is still high this year, and the NBG has revised its growth forecast up to six percent for 2023”, the Bank added.

“If, due to strong aggregate demand, economic growth turns out to be even higher, additional pressure on inflation will arise. In addition, current trends in the labour market must still be considered. At this stage, wage growth significantly exceeds productivity growth. If sustained for a long time, such a trend will increase production costs and eventually affect prices as well”, it also said.

The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank is scheduled for September 13.

---

