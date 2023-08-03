Issues of passing project demarcation line of Uzbek-Tajik State border were discussed
From 24 to 30 July 2023, a regular meeting of the working groups of the Joint Uzbek-Tajik Demarcation Commission was held in Dushanbe, Azernews reports, citing UzDaily.
During the meeting, issues of passing the project demarcation line of the Uzbek-Tajik State border were discussed.
The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding.
As a result of the event, the relevant Protocol was signed.
The next meeting will take place on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan.
---
