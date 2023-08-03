Issues of passing project demarcation line of Uzbek-Tajik State border were discussed

3 August 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

From 24 to 30 July 2023, a regular meeting of the working groups of the Joint Uzbek-Tajik Demarcation Commission was held in Dushanbe, Azernews reports, citing UzDaily.

During the meeting, issues of passing the project demarcation line of the Uzbek-Tajik State border were discussed.

The meeting was held in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding.

As a result of the event, the relevant Protocol was signed.

The next meeting will take place on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz