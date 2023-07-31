Turkiye continues making active efforts to resume grain deal

31 July 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye is not giving up on its efforts to resume the Black Sea Grain Initiative and has regular communication on this issue with the UN, Russia and Ukraine, a local diplomatic source said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The talks are being conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense and in close coordination between departments, the source added.

"Negotiations are underway. In Turkiye they proceed from the fact that the grain initiative contributes to ensuring food security," the source said.

The official also said that Ankara is pinning its hopes to resume the deal on the upcoming phone and in person talks between Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan.