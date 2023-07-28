Eni first-half profits down 32% to 4.84 bn

28 July 2023 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Italian fuels giant Eni on Friday posted first-half profits down 32% to 4.84 billion euros, Azernews report, citing ANSA.

Second quarter profits were 49% down at 1.93 billion euros. CEO Claudio Descalzi said the company had seen "excellent operational and financial results in a less favourable market context" in the second quarter.

Eni raised its guidance for gas and for power provider Plenitude. Analysts said Eni's results were solid and better than expected.

