Eni first-half profits down 32% to 4.84 bn
Italian fuels giant Eni on Friday posted first-half profits down 32% to 4.84 billion euros, Azernews report, citing ANSA.
Second quarter profits were 49% down at 1.93 billion euros. CEO Claudio Descalzi said the company had seen "excellent operational and financial results in a less favourable market context" in the second quarter.
Eni raised its guidance for gas and for power provider Plenitude. Analysts said Eni's results were solid and better than expected.
