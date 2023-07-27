Young Italian mountain climber dies in the Himalayas

27 July 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

A promising young mountain climber from Val Gardena in the Dolomite region of Trentino Alto Adige has died in an accident in the Himalayas on Wednesday, the Dolomiten newspaper reported on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Elisabeth Lardschneider, 20, reportedly fell to her death while climbing a rockface in the Zanskar Valley in the Ladakh region of northern India.

She had been in the area with other climbers for several weeks.

Lardschneider had previously been in the national youth climbing team and aspired to be a professional mountain guide.

"There is great dismay in the village," said Ortisei Mayor Tobia Moroder.

