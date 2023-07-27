Trade between Russia, Africa totals $18 bln, which is result of Sochi summit — Putin

27 July 2023 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

Trade turnover between Russia and Africa reached $18 bln in 2022, which is one of the results of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Russia-Africa forum, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"I would like to note that last year trade turnover between Russia and Africa reached $18 bln," he said. "This is one of obvious results of the Russia-Africa summit in Sochi," Putin added.

"I am confident that we all can scale up trade more massively in the foreseeable future," he stressed.

The first Russia-Africa summit and forum was held in Russia’s Sochi in 2019, with representatives of all 54 countries of the continent, as well as eight major African integrations and organizations, participating in it. Some 92 agreements totally worth 1.004 trillion rubles was signed in Sochi. The joint declaration adopted at the summit set the goals and targets of further development of cooperation in all areas. Moreover, a new dialogue mechanism, the Forum of Russia-Africa partnership, with a summit to be held once in three years its top body, was defined. Russian President Vladimir Putin had bilateral meetings with leaders of 16 countries on the sidelines of the forum in Sochi.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz