Venice may get cable car from airport to centre

26 July 2023 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Venice may get a cable car from its airport to the centre of the lagoon city, airport management company SAVE said Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The idea is one of several for sustainable development being considered in the city.

The "funicular railway over the lagoon" project has been relaunched as part of a debate on the 'Masterplan' on city development up to 2037, said SAVE at Marco Polo airport Wednesday.

---

