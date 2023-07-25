Interior Ministry purchases high-speed lifeboats for rescue operations

25 July 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Emergency Situations Management Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has purchased four high-speed rescue boats to increase the effectiveness of rescue operations, the Ministry said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Set to be delivered gradually, the vessels were inspected in a ceremony in the Black Sea city of Batumi by Teimuraz Mghebrishvili, the head of Service, and Tornike Rijvadze, the Chairman of the regional Adjara Government.

The officials examined the “modernised infrastructure” of a rescue unit of the body and had the opportunity to test the boats` capabilities, the Ministry also said.

The lifeboats are equipped with devices for water floor scanning and fire extinguishing that will “greatly improve the efficiency” of related operations, the body added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz