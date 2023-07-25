Georgian PM to visit China for Summer World University Games

25 July 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will leave for China on Wednesday to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games, a multi-sport event hosted in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The competition will feature 50 Georgian students among over 10,000 athletes and officials from over 150 states involved in 18 sports between July 28-August 8.

The head of the Government has “high-level” meetings planned in the city, followed by discussions with Chinese officials in Beijing, the Government Administration said.

