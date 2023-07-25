Man, 62, dies of heart attack brought on by heat

25 July 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

A 62-year-old man from Balsorano near L'Aquila died of a heart attack brought on by extreme heat while watching a street show at the hilltop village of Sora near Frosinone, between Rome and Naples, on Sunday night, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

An on-the-spot medical team tried vainly to revive the man, who collapsed amid the festive crowd and amid torrid temperatures that hit the Frosinone era Sunday.

He later died in hospital of a "cardiac crisis", medical sources said.

