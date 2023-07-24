Russian airlines fly 53 mln passengers by mid-July

24 July 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

Russian airline carried 53 million passengers by the middle of July, Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev said during a meeting of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"We plan this year to fly more than 100 million passengers. Our plan is 102 million. Passenger traffic was 53 million as of July 16. I think we'll fulfill our plan [...] given that the 11 airports that have been closed remain closed," he said.

Savelyev said during a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and cabinet ministers last week that Russian airlines boosted passenger traffic 18% year-on-year in H1 2023 to 47.5 million.

