22 July 2023 23:40 (UTC+04:00)

At least six migrants died after their boat sank off Morocco, the MAP state news agency said on Friday on its Fa-cebook page, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.

It added that the boat struck rocks and the six people drowned. Forty-eight others survived.

Authorities launched search operations.

