Uzbekistan's GDP growth rate amounted to 105.6% in H1 2023
The Agency of Statistics presented data on the main economic indicators of the country for 6 months of 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.
According to the Statistics Agency, the economic situation of the Republic of Uzbekistan in January-June 2023 is expressed in figures:
• growth rate of gross domestic product - 105.6%;
• index of physical volume of industrial production - 105.6%;
• growth rate of construction work - 104.8%;
• retail turnover growth rate - 106.9%;
• growth rate of market services - 112.3%;
• growth rate of agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 103.8%;
• foreign trade turnover growth rate - 119.4%;
• export growth rate - 123%;
• import growth rate - 117%;
• number of operating enterprises and organizations - 477,722;
• growth rate of cargo transportation in transport - 100.1%;
• growth rate of passenger traffic in transport - 105.5%;
• growth rate of real total incomes of the population - 106.5%;
• permanent population (as of July 1, 2023) - 36,372.3 thousand people.
