Uzbekistan's GDP growth rate amounted to 105.6% in H1 2023

22 July 2023 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

The Agency of Statistics presented data on the main economic indicators of the country for 6 months of 2023, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, the economic situation of the Republic of Uzbekistan in January-June 2023 is expressed in figures:

• growth rate of gross domestic product - 105.6%;

• index of physical volume of industrial production - 105.6%;

• growth rate of construction work - 104.8%;

• retail turnover growth rate - 106.9%;

• growth rate of market services - 112.3%;

• growth rate of agriculture, forestry and fisheries - 103.8%;

• foreign trade turnover growth rate - 119.4%;

• export growth rate - 123%;

• import growth rate - 117%;

• number of operating enterprises and organizations - 477,722;

• growth rate of cargo transportation in transport - 100.1%;

• growth rate of passenger traffic in transport - 105.5%;

• growth rate of real total incomes of the population - 106.5%;

• permanent population (as of July 1, 2023) - 36,372.3 thousand people.

---