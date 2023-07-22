Uzbekistan cuts gas production, increases electricity generation

22 July 2023 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

In the first half of this year, gas production decreased by 9.6% or 2.51 billion cubic meters compared to the same period last year. Electricity production increased by 4.3% or 1.57 billion kWh, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The Statistics Agency has published data on industrial production for January-June 2023.

It is noted that during the first 6 months of this year, the volume of gas production amounted to 23.56 billion cubic meters, which decreased by 2.51 billion cubic meters (26.07 billion cubic meters in January-June 2022) or 9.6% compared to the same period last year.