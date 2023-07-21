Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma robbed in Paris home

21 July 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Italy and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and his partner have been robbed at their Paris home, sources said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The pair were reportedly tied up by a group of "several individuals" and robbed of an estimated 500,000 euros worth of valuables at their flat in the in the upmarket 8th district of the French capital on Thursday night.

They subsequently managed to raise the alarm at a nearby hotel before receiving hospital treatment for light injuries.

French police have opened an investigation.

---

