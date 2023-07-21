Tashkent temporarily imposes restrictions on street lighting

21 July 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Street lighting networks are temporarily switched to limited mode due to a sharp increase in air temperature, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.

From July 20, the night street lighting system on some central streets of the capital will be put into a restricted mode, "Toshshaharnur" said.

The introduction of the restriction mode is associated with a sharp increase in air temperature.

"Toshshaharnur" did not specify for how long the restriction is introduced.

Reportedly, the next week the air temperature is expected to rise to +44 degrees in some regions.

---

