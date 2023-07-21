Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $29 billion in H1 2023

21 July 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

After six months of trading, Uzbekistan’s FTT amounted to approximately $29.2 billion, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, the foreign trade turnover of Uzbekistan increased by $4.7 billion or 19.4% compared to the corresponding period of 2022.

During the reporting period, the republic exported goods and services worth $12.1 billion. Imports, in the meantime, amounted to $17 billion.

In January-May 2023, Uzbekistan carried out trade relations with 183 countries of the world.

---

