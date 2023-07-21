Swedish embassy in Iraq suspends operations until further notice amid local protests, fire

21 July 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Swedish embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad has suspended operations after being set on fire, according to a statement on the official website of Sweden’s diplomatic missions, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The statement says that due to the demonstrations that took place at the Swedish embassy in Baghdad on June 29-30 and July 20, the embassy would be closed to visitors until further notice. The issuance of passports and emergency documents has been suspended.

Iraqi Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahhaf said in an interview with the Rudaw TV channel that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani would hold an emergency meeting with the foreign minister and senior law enforcement officials. The Iraqi authorities are in talks with Sweden on steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Al Arabiya TV channel reported earlier that, last night, hundreds of protesters had stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad and set it on fire. The protests had been sparked by the Stockholm police’s July 19 decision to authorize another Quran-burning activity in front of the Iraqi embassy. Baghdad’s security forces used water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry condemned the protests.