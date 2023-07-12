Turkish stocks flat at opening session

12 July 2023 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 6,360.70 points, down slightly by 0.04%, or 2.23 points, from the previous close, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index hit an all-time high, closing at 6,362.93 points, up 1.48%, with a daily trading volume of 133 billion Turkish liras ($5.09 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 26.1415 as of 09.58 a.m. local time (0658GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 28.8190, and a British pound traded for 33.8385 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $79.28 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $1,939.80.

---

