US declares support for reform program of President Mirziyoyev

11 July 2023 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

The US Embassy in Tashkent issued a statement on recent presidential elections in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

According to the statement, “Now as President Mirziyoyev begins his new mandate, the United States stands ready to help advance his program of reform and governance, including in the areas of the rule of law, checks and balances between branches of government, and the protection of individual rights.”



It is noted that these principles are the basis of representative governance.

“We look forward to working with President Mirziyoyev and the government of Uzbekistan to further deepen economic, educational, humanitarian, and security cooperation between the United States and Uzbekistan,” the statement reads.

