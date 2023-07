11 July 2023 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Doctors in the northern city of Padua have performed a liver transplant operation using two portions of liver taken from two different living donors, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

Unlike in a traditional living-donor liver transplant, when 65% of the liver is exported from a single donor, in this case the donors gave 25% each.

The recipient was a 52-year-old woman and the donors were her nephews.

