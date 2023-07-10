Belarus ready to purchase Kaluga Volvo car plant, looking at other sites as well

10 July 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Belarus is ready to acquire the Volvo car plant in Kaluga and develop production there, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.

"We see that Russian and foreign companies are actively developing the capacities left by those to exited Russia. We are looking at one asset in the Kaluga region; the Volvo plant," Golovchenko said during a conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on the sidelines of the Innoprom-2023 international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg on Monday. A video of the conversation was distributed by the press service of the Belarusian government.

"If you make the decision, we will go there; if you are interested in us as partners, then we are, in principle, very interested. We would need to understand how much it would cost and the position of the current shareholders. We are ready to go there, or maybe there are some other sites," Golovchenko said.

"The fact is that there are already a number of investors there, and others are knocking on the doors of the Industry and Trade Ministry. Your minister needs to talk with his colleagues, because there are already certain solutions in place there," Mishustin said.

"If you want to put something [another enterprise] into good hands, then we are ready," Golovchenko said.

