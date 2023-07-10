Uzbekistan’s incumbent leader Mirziyoyev re-elected president — election chief

10 July 2023 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was re-elected in Sunday’s early presidential election, the Central Asian country’s election chief, Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev, said at a news briefing on Monday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"As Shavkat Mirziyoyev garnered 87.05% of the vote, according to preliminary data, he was legally elected president," he said.

Mirziyoyev won a landslide victory, pulling far ahead of rivals Robakhon Makhmudova, first deputy chairperson of the Supreme Court, and Ulugbek Inoyatov, leader of the Uzbekistan People’s Democratic Party, who scored 4.43 and 4.02%, respectively, of the vote. Abdushukur Khamzayev, leader of the Ecological Party, finished fourth with 3.74% of the vote.

The voter turnout was 79.8%, the Uzbek election chief said, describing the election as open, transparent and democratic.