Putin submits to Duma a bill on ratification of agreement with Uzbekistan on customs services

8 July 2023 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma a bill on the ratification of the agreement between the governments of Russia and Uzbekistan on the opening of representative offices of the customs services of the two countries, which was signed in Samarkand on December 2, 2022. The text of the bill was published in the Duma electronic database on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz.

In accordance with the agreement, the representative office of the customs service performs the following functions: represents the interests of the customs service of its state on customs regulation issues, assists in the development of customs cooperation between states, participates in activities for the implementation of international treaties of states in the field of customs, the explanatory note to the bill notes.

