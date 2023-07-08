602 million soms in guarantees provided for women entrepreneurship development

8 July 2023 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Since the beginning of the year, Guarantee Fund has provided 1,080 guarantees worth over 602 million soms for the development of women entrepreneurship, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg news agency.

This year, the guarantees have provided an opportunity for businesswomen to have access to loans totaling more than 1,419 billion soms.

For the entire period of its activity, the Guarantee Fund JSC has provided 2,121 guarantees for 1,962 billion soms for development of women entrepreneurship. This provided businesswomen with bank loans worth 5,865 billion soms.

«Women who used the services of Guarantee Fund JSC represent practically all industries in the regions of the country, including export-oriented and import-substituting ones — garment industry, agricultural production, and processing industry,» the statement says.

