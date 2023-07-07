One person killed in shooting near mosque in Lebanon’s Bekaa, assailant arrested

7 July 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

One person was killed and three were wounded during a shooting near a mosque in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley on Friday, a security source said, adding that preliminary information indicated it was sparked by a personal dispute, Azernews reports, citing Al Arabiya.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the shooting had taken place at the mosque in Bar Elias and army forces had headed to the site. It said the shooter was wounded during the arrest by the army.

