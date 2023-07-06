Early voting in presidential election of Uzbekistan ends

6 July 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

10,784 polling stations were established for early voting, including 56 polling stations in 39 diplomatic and other representative offices of the country in foreign countries, Azernews reports, citing Kun. uz news agency.

From June 28 to July 5 of this year, early voting in the presidential election of Uzbekistan was held.

According to the Central Election Commission, on July 1, 376,623 people used the opportunity to vote early. 101,031 of them voted abroad.

---

